Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Safehold worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth $1,979,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Safehold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 6.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Safehold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. 490,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.66. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 38.83, a current ratio of 37.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.45 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

