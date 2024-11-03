Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.