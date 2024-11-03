Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLH stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
