Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,000 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,405,000 after purchasing an additional 233,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

IAU stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 5,835,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,893. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

