Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.10. 5,455,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $388.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,144 shares of company stock worth $66,184,385. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

