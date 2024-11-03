Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $506.34. 1,041,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,244. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.49 and a 52 week high of $523.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.