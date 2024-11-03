Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy” Rating

Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.86 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

