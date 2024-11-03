APENFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $8.59 million and $14.66 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,494.41 or 1.00002298 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,402.22 or 0.99867700 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based art project using NFTs to digitise and authenticate art, making it accessible to a global audience. The project includes decentralised governance, artist support, and a transparent, secure art marketplace. Led by Steve Z. Liu and an experienced team, APENFT partners with major institutions and artists to redefine art ownership and value in the digital space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars.

