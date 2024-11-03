Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after acquiring an additional 126,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,904,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.00. 3,130,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,996. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.30 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

