Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.30 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.