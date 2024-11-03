Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

