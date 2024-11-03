Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6-19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.14 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

APTV traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $56.37. 6,184,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,018. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

