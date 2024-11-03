ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Insider Acquires A$77,995.00 in Stock

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Free Report) insider Karen Phin bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$41.05 ($27.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,995.00 ($51,312.50).

ARB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.10.

ARB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from ARB’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. ARB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

