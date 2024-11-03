Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.46 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.