Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $3.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.