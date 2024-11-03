Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $1.08 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $506.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $490.41 and its 200-day moving average is $447.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.49 and a 12-month high of $523.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.