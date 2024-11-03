Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,867 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $482.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.91. The company has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

