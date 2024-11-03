Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.0% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $309.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

