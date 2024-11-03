Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 277 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

