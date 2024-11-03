Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,588 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average is $178.69.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

