Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53, Zacks reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $28.82. 31,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,678. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $482.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AROW shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,165.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $172,520. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

