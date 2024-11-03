ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $21.12 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. ASD has a total market capitalization of $21.12 million and $1.20 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,015.64 or 0.99943300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012302 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00053748 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0335318 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,173,030.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

