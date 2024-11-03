Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
APWC stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
