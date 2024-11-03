Astar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $377.49 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Astar has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $377.49 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,271,280,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,393,546,588 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

