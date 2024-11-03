ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Susquehanna

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. ATI has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $1,540,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 511,443 shares in the company, valued at $31,510,003.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ATI by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in ATI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in ATI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

