Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Atlassian Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $35.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,591,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,012 shares in the company, valued at $24,737,275.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,185 shares of company stock worth $39,155,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.