AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. AXT updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS.
AXT Stock Down 18.1 %
AXT stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on AXT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.
About AXT
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
