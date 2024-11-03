Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Baker Hughes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Baker Hughes has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baker Hughes to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of BKR opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

