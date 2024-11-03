Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on BBD

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.