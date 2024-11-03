Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bandwidth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bandwidth Stock Down 4.1 %

Bandwidth stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $510.47 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.51. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,135.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,525 shares of company stock worth $146,548 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

