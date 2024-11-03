Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.05 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bandwidth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bandwidth Trading Down 4.1 %

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 434,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.47 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $146,548. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

