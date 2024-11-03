Bank of America Increases Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $99.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.72.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

RDDT stock opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,933.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,133,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 339,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,537.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,933.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,327 shares of company stock worth $23,503,224 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.