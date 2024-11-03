Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brinker International from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Brinker International by 231.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,106,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 13,850.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after buying an additional 1,049,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 227,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

