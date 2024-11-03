Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Get Tenable alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,082.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,469 shares of company stock worth $520,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenable by 84.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.