Baxter Bros Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $8,818,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

