Baxter Bros Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $309.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

