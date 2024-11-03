Baxter Bros Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of SLB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.