Baxter Bros Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

