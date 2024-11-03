Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $168.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.27. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $175.94.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 118.21%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

