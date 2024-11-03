BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$50.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. National Bankshares downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$44.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.05. BCE has a 1-year low of C$42.58 and a 1-year high of C$56.18.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.1120864 EPS for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

