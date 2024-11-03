Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Acquires 6,474 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

