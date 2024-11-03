Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $991,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,314 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. 17,525,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,024,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.