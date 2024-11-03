Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.9 million. Belden also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.62-1.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.24. 353,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,750. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $123.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,444.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

