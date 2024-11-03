Beldex Price Tops $0.0776 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $518.48 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.17 or 0.03579021 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00033690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,919,919 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,219,919 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.