Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Posts Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $22.71 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,032.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $102,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

