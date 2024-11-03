Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $368.42 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $262.12 and a 1-year high of $372.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.47.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.73. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,040,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,773,000 after purchasing an additional 634,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,081,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 649,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 514,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,091,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

