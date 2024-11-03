Biogen’s (BIIB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Biogen from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $173.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Biogen has a 52-week low of $173.14 and a 52-week high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 123.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 249.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.