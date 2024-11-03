BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLineRx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

