Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00054526 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00030909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

