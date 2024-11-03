Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.15 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00005735 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $63.15 million and $213,437.71 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,632.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.97 or 0.00495356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00068058 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00019928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000125 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.09251829 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $118,007.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.