BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BOE stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

