Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Zacks reports. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Blue Owl Capital Price Performance
Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,159,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,687. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.
Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.