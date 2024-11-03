Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Zacks reports. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,159,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,687. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.